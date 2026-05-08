Thyssenkrupp Nucera Q2/6M 2025/26: Orders Surpass Expectations, Sales & Earnings Fall Short
Thyssenkrupp nucera faces a striking mix of surging orders and shrinking earnings, as a major green hydrogen deal reshapes its Q2 2025/26 performance.
Foto: thyssenkrupp nucera
- Thyssenkrupp nucera's order intake for Q2/2025/26 is expected to be EUR 316 million, a 279% increase from the previous year, mainly due to a 300 MW green hydrogen project in Spain
- The order intake includes EUR 176 million from the Green Hydrogen segment, significantly higher than EUR 4 million in the previous year
- Sales for Q2/2025/26 are projected at EUR 50 million, down from EUR 216 million in the same quarter last year, with a negative impact from technical sales effects and the termination of a pilot project
- EBIT is expected to be EUR –65 million, compared to EUR –4 million in the previous year, mainly due to one-time effects impacting the Green Hydrogen segment
- The Green Hydrogen segment's EBIT declined to EUR –78 million, while the Chlor‑Alkali segment's EBIT remained stable at EUR 13 million
- The group’s order backlog as of March 31, 2026, increased to approximately EUR 730 million
The next important date, Q2/6M Results 2025/2026, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.05.2026.
The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 8,3600EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,33 % since publication.
-2,33 %
-7,22 %
+0,85 %
-10,47 %
-18,60 %
-59,88 %
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