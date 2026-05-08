Thyssenkrupp Nucera Q2/6M 2025/26: Orders Surpass Expectations, Sales & Earnings Fall Short

Thyssenkrupp nucera's order intake for Q2/2025/26 is expected to be EUR 316 million, a 279% increase from the previous year, mainly due to a 300 MW green hydrogen project in Spain

The order intake includes EUR 176 million from the Green Hydrogen segment, significantly higher than EUR 4 million in the previous year

Sales for Q2/2025/26 are projected at EUR 50 million, down from EUR 216 million in the same quarter last year, with a negative impact from technical sales effects and the termination of a pilot project

EBIT is expected to be EUR –65 million, compared to EUR –4 million in the previous year, mainly due to one-time effects impacting the Green Hydrogen segment

The Green Hydrogen segment's EBIT declined to EUR –78 million, while the Chlor‑Alkali segment's EBIT remained stable at EUR 13 million

The group’s order backlog as of March 31, 2026, increased to approximately EUR 730 million

The next important date, Q2/6M Results 2025/2026, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.05.2026.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 8,3600EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,33 % since publication.





