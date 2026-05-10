MBC Group Delivers Resilient Q1 2026 Performance Fueled by MBC Shahid Growth
In Q1 2026, MBC navigated softer advertising and project timing headwinds, while SHAHID’s strong digital momentum reshaped the Group’s revenue and profit mix.
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- Q1 2026 headline: revenues SAR 1.6 billion (vs SAR 2.0 billion in Q1 2025), net profit SAR 222.3 million (-15.6% YoY) and net profit margin 14.1%, impacted by project timing and weaker advertising.
- MBC SHAHID drove growth: revenues SAR 459.9 million (+17.5% YoY) and net profit SAR 47.4 million (vs SAR 13.3 million; +257.7%), supported by subscriber growth, pricing/product optimisation and B2B traction.
- BOCA (Broadcasting & Other Commercial Activities): largest revenue contributor at SAR 933.0 million (-22.6% YoY) due to absence of SSC-related revenues and softer ad demand; segment net profit SAR 174.5 million (down from SAR 238.2 million).
- Media & Entertainment segment: revenues SAR 183.7 million (vs SAR 447.2 million prior year) and net profit SAR 0.4 million, reflecting timing of milestone-based project revenue recognition.
- Content and sports drove engagement and retention: strong Ramadan programming (125 standout titles), key shows and sports rights (Copa del Rey, Bundesliga, regional competitions) supported higher playtime and international subscriber revenue.
- Outlook and strategy: management prioritises protecting revenues, audience engagement, production continuity, tight cost control, cash liquidity and selective content/platform investment while shifting toward diversified, scalable revenue streams to offset advertising cyclicality.
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