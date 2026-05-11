STRATEC Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results
Despite a challenging start to the year, STRATEC’s Q1 results stayed on track with its plan, while cash flow strengthened and growth prospects for 2026 remain intact.
Foto: Stratec SE
- Q1 sales €53.4m, down 11.5% YoY (constant-currency -8.8%), but in line with the company’s intra-year planning.
- Adjusted EBIT fell to €0.7m (‑87.1%), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.3% (down 760 bps); adjusted EBITDA was €4.7m (‑49.6%).
- Adjusted consolidated net income was -€1.11m (adj. EPS -€0.09) versus €3.16m (€0.26) in Q1/2025.
- Free cash flow improved markedly to €18.6m (Q1/2025: -€8.3m), driven by strong Systems sales and lower trade receivables.
- 2026 guidance confirmed: constant-currency sales expected to grow in the mid-to-high single-digit range and adjusted EBIT margin expected around last year’s level (2025: 10.0%); planned investments (capex + intangibles) of 6.5–8.5% of sales.
- Systems business showed continued double-digit growth; STRATEC has a well‑filled development pipeline with two systems moving into serial production and headcount reduced to 1,395 (‑3.3%) as part of efficiency measures.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at STRATEC is on 11.05.2026.
-3,04 %
-6,93 %
-2,38 %
-16,10 %
-30,51 %
-72,35 %
-84,72 %
-66,24 %
+273,10 %
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