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    STRATEC Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

    Despite a challenging start to the year, STRATEC’s Q1 results stayed on track with its plan, while cash flow strengthened and growth prospects for 2026 remain intact.

    STRATEC Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results
    Foto: Stratec SE
    • Q1 sales €53.4m, down 11.5% YoY (constant-currency -8.8%), but in line with the company’s intra-year planning.
    • Adjusted EBIT fell to €0.7m (‑87.1%), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 1.3% (down 760 bps); adjusted EBITDA was €4.7m (‑49.6%).
    • Adjusted consolidated net income was -€1.11m (adj. EPS -€0.09) versus €3.16m (€0.26) in Q1/2025.
    • Free cash flow improved markedly to €18.6m (Q1/2025: -€8.3m), driven by strong Systems sales and lower trade receivables.
    • 2026 guidance confirmed: constant-currency sales expected to grow in the mid-to-high single-digit range and adjusted EBIT margin expected around last year’s level (2025: 10.0%); planned investments (capex + intangibles) of 6.5–8.5% of sales.
    • Systems business showed continued double-digit growth; STRATEC has a well‑filled development pipeline with two systems moving into serial production and headcount reduced to 1,395 (‑3.3%) as part of efficiency measures.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at STRATEC is on 11.05.2026.


    STRATEC

    -3,04 %
    -6,93 %
    -2,38 %
    -16,10 %
    -30,51 %
    -72,35 %
    -84,72 %
    -66,24 %
    +273,10 %
    ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55
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    STRATEC Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Despite a challenging start to the year, STRATEC’s Q1 results stayed on track with its plan, while cash flow strengthened and growth prospects for 2026 remain intact.
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