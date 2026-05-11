Aurubis Boosts Performance with Higher Quarterly Results & Outlook

Aurubis reports a significant increase in Q2 operating earnings before taxes (EBT) to €121 million, up from €105 million in Q1 2025/26.

The company’s full-year forecast has been raised to €425–525 million in operating EBT due to improved market conditions and earnings outlook.

Approximately 90% of the €1.7 billion strategic investment volume has been invested by Q2 2025/26, supporting growth projects like the Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) and the US recycling plant in Richmond.

Aurubis’ H1 2025/26 results show stable operating EBITDA of €351 million, slightly higher than the previous year, with an operating ROCE of 8.1%, down from 10.2%.

The company benefits from higher metal prices, increased recycling processing, and sulfuric acid revenues, which offset lower treatment and refining charges.

Aurubis remains financially solid with an operating equity ratio of 48.6%, and continues expanding its capacity, including a copper tankhouse in Bulgaria scheduled for commissioning in summer 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 11.05.2026.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 186,45EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.307,62PKT (-0,23 %).





