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    Aurubis Boosts Performance with Higher Quarterly Results & Outlook

    Aurubis sharpens its growth trajectory: rising Q2 earnings, upgraded full-year guidance, and major strategic investments are reshaping the metals recycler’s global footprint.

    Aurubis Boosts Performance with Higher Quarterly Results & Outlook
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Aurubis reports a significant increase in Q2 operating earnings before taxes (EBT) to €121 million, up from €105 million in Q1 2025/26.
    • The company’s full-year forecast has been raised to €425–525 million in operating EBT due to improved market conditions and earnings outlook.
    • Approximately 90% of the €1.7 billion strategic investment volume has been invested by Q2 2025/26, supporting growth projects like the Complex Recycling Hamburg (CRH) and the US recycling plant in Richmond.
    • Aurubis’ H1 2025/26 results show stable operating EBITDA of €351 million, slightly higher than the previous year, with an operating ROCE of 8.1%, down from 10.2%.
    • The company benefits from higher metal prices, increased recycling processing, and sulfuric acid revenues, which offset lower treatment and refining charges.
    • Aurubis remains financially solid with an operating equity ratio of 48.6%, and continues expanding its capacity, including a copper tankhouse in Bulgaria scheduled for commissioning in summer 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Aurubis is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 186,45EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
    23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 185,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,43 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.307,62PKT (-0,23 %).


    Aurubis

    +0,70 %
    +1,81 %
    +6,90 %
    +10,46 %
    +136,97 %
    +123,98 %
    +138,33 %
    +293,37 %
    +1.691,29 %
    ISIN:DE0006766504WKN:676650
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