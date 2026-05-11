HYPOPORT Starts 2026 Strong: Profit and EBIT Surge

Q1 2026 headlines: Revenue €169.3m (+6% YoY) and gross profit €71.0m (+8% YoY).

Strong profitability improvement: EBIT €12.1m (+40% YoY) and EBIT-to-gross-profit margin up from ~13% to 17%.

Earnings growth: Net profit attributable to shareholders €7.8m (+42% YoY); earnings per share €1.18 (+44%).

Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms: gross profit €43.5m (+6%), EBIT €13.7m (+8%) with segment margin around 32%; brokerage and valuation (VALUE) grew significantly.

Financing Platforms: gross profit €17.6m (+7%); EBIT rose to €2.1m (+312%), driven by new WOWIPORT customers and higher corporate-client closing rates (instalment loans slightly down).

Outlook & strategy: All three segments contributed to profitable growth; Hypoport is rolling out AI-based products to boost efficiency and aims for a record year in gross profit and EBIT for 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 11.05.2026.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 79,45EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 80,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.610,33PKT (+0,60 %).





