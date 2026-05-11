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    GEA Group Shines in Q1: Rapid Growth & Profitability Surge

    GEA kicked off 2026 with solid momentum, posting higher orders, rising revenues and stronger earnings, while confidently reaffirming its full-year guidance.

    GEA Group Shines in Q1: Rapid Growth & Profitability Surge
    Foto: Karl F. Schöfmann - picture alliance / imageBROKER
    • GEA reported a strong first quarter in 2026 with all key financial metrics improving compared to the previous year.
    • Order intake increased by 2.8% to EUR 1,454.2 million, with organic growth of 6.4%, driven by a robust machinery business and large orders in the Nutrition Plant Engineering division.
    • Revenue grew by 1.2% to EUR 1,273.1 million, with organic growth of 5.3%, mainly from new machinery sales.
    • EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose by 3.9% to EUR 205.9 million, with an improved margin of 16.2%.
    • Profit for the period increased by 5.7% to EUR 99.7 million, and earnings per share rose to EUR 0.61.
    • GEA confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting organic revenue growth of 5-7%, EBITDA margin of 16.6-17.2%, and ROCE of 34-38%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2026, at GEA Group is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 59,18EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
    21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 59,13EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.291,50PKT (-0,60 %).


    GEA Group

    -2,02 %
    +0,94 %
    -5,23 %
    -7,60 %
    -1,01 %
    +47,52 %
    +64,21 %
    +44,56 %
    +57,40 %
    ISIN:DE0006602006WKN:660200
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    GEA Group Shines in Q1: Rapid Growth & Profitability Surge GEA kicked off 2026 with solid momentum, posting higher orders, rising revenues and stronger earnings, while confidently reaffirming its full-year guidance.
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