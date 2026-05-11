🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsq.beyond AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu q.beyond
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    q.beyond Drives Success with Bold 2028 Strategy Promotion

    q.beyond accelerates its 2028 vision, sharpening sector focus, scaling AI, and expanding abroad while delivering resilient growth and strong cash generation.

    q.beyond Drives Success with Bold 2028 Strategy Promotion
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • q.beyond successfully promotes its “2028 Strategy” focusing on sector expertise, AI expansion, and internationalisation.
    • The company opened a new nearshoring location in Romania to increase efficiency and address skilled labor shortages.
    • In Q1 2026, revenues were €42.8 million, with a 7% increase in new orders and a sales funnel exceeding €200 million.
    • Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, q.beyond maintained a resilient business model with 69% recurring revenues and a net liquidity of €42.6 million.
    • The full-year outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expected revenues of €182-190 million, EBITDA of €10-16 million, and plans for profitable growth and positive free cash flow.
    • By 2028, q.beyond aims to reach around €250 million in revenue, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 10%, driven by organic growth, AI revenues, and M&A activities.

    The next important date, Publication of the Q1/2026 quarterly report, at q.beyond is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,47 % since publication.


    q.beyond

    -1,64 %
    -1,64 %
    +0,14 %
    -6,76 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YDG0WKN:A41YDG
    q.beyond direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    q.beyond Drives Success with Bold 2028 Strategy Promotion q.beyond accelerates its 2028 vision, sharpening sector focus, scaling AI, and expanding abroad while delivering resilient growth and strong cash generation.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     