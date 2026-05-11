q.beyond Drives Success with Bold 2028 Strategy Promotion

q.beyond successfully promotes its “2028 Strategy” focusing on sector expertise, AI expansion, and internationalisation.

The company opened a new nearshoring location in Romania to increase efficiency and address skilled labor shortages.

In Q1 2026, revenues were €42.8 million, with a 7% increase in new orders and a sales funnel exceeding €200 million.

Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, q.beyond maintained a resilient business model with 69% recurring revenues and a net liquidity of €42.6 million.

The full-year outlook for 2026 remains positive, with expected revenues of €182-190 million, EBITDA of €10-16 million, and plans for profitable growth and positive free cash flow.

By 2028, q.beyond aims to reach around €250 million in revenue, with an EBITDA margin of approximately 10%, driven by organic growth, AI revenues, and M&A activities.

The next important date, Publication of the Q1/2026 quarterly report, at q.beyond is on 11.05.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,6500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

27 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,47 % since publication.





