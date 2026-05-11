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    adesso SE Boosts Q1 2026 Sales 13% to EUR 398M, EBITDA Surges

    adesso SE starts 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit organic sales growth, sharply higher EBITDA, and a return to profit despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

    adesso SE Boosts Q1 2026 Sales 13% to EUR 398M, EBITDA Surges
    Foto: adesso SE
    • adesso SE increased its sales by 13% to EUR 398.1 million in Q1 2026, driven entirely by organic growth
    • EBITDA of EUR 27.0 million was in line with expectations and significantly higher than the previous year’s EUR 17.1 million, reflecting improved profitability
    • The company’s consolidated earnings turned positive at EUR 2.7 million, compared to a loss of EUR 7.3 million in the previous year
    • Sales growth was broad-based, with particularly strong increases in the Utilities (31%) and Insurance (30%) sectors, while Public Administration grew by 5%
    • International revenue grew by 15%, with notable growth in Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and the establishment of a new subsidiary in Greece via a joint venture
    • Despite macroeconomic challenges, adesso maintains its full-year sales forecast of EUR 1.6-1.7 billion and EBITDA of EUR 130-150 million, with progress at 23-25% and 18-21% of targets respectively after Q1

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at adesso is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of adesso at the time of the news was 58,55EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,10 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.610,33PKT (+0,60 %).


    adesso

    +3,06 %
    +0,34 %
    +4,80 %
    -16,34 %
    -43,47 %
    -54,55 %
    -46,94 %
    +127,50 %
    -71,14 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q
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    adesso SE Boosts Q1 2026 Sales 13% to EUR 398M, EBITDA Surges adesso SE starts 2026 with strong momentum: double-digit organic sales growth, sharply higher EBITDA, and a return to profit despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.
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