Hannover Re Boosts Q1 Profit by 48% in Record Growth
Hannover Re opened the year with powerful momentum: profits surged, losses stayed below budget, and returns and equity climbed, reinforcing its ambitious 2026 targets.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Hannover Re's first quarter net income increased by 48% to EUR 710.6 million
- Reinsurance revenue (gross) slightly declined by 0.6% at constant exchange rates, with life and health segments growing by 15%
- Operating profit (EBIT) rose by 39.4% to EUR 971.1 million, and net income increased by 47.9% to EUR 710.6 million
- Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were below budget at EUR 206.9 million, with total reinsurance revenue in this segment at EUR 4.5 billion
- The return on equity reached 21.2%, surpassing the strategic target of over 14%, and shareholders’ equity increased to EUR 13.9 billion
- Hannover Re confirmed its full-year 2026 targets, including a Group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion and a reinsurance service result of around EUR 925 million
The next important date, Interim report as of March 31, 2026, at Hannover Rueck is on 11.05.2026.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 242,40EUR and was down -1,18 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 243,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,45 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.288,50PKT (-0,61 %).
-1,95 %
-7,44 %
-11,32 %
-0,58 %
-12,79 %
+29,08 %
+63,55 %
+155,75 %
+2.111,22 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte