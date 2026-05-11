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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsLR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,569 % bis 03/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,569 % bis 03/28
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    LR Health & Beauty SE Reports Q1 2026 Results

    LR entered 2026 with lower Q1 sales and earnings, yet advanced its financial realignment, expanded its product portfolio, and underscored its sustainability ambitions.

    LR Health & Beauty SE Reports Q1 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Q1 2026 sales: EUR 60.8 million, down 17.8% from EUR 74.0 million in Q1 2025.
    • Normalized EBITDA of EUR 5.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 8.2m); reported EBITDA EUR 3.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 7.4m); decline mainly due to lower sales and one‑off effects from financial restructuring.
    • Management reported progress in realigning the financing structure and will continue strategic initiatives in 2026 to achieve sustainably positive business development.
    • Successful LR Business Days in April with strong distributor turnout and a positive product launch: relaunch of the 5in1 Beauty Elixir and 5in1 Men’s Shot, planned for in‑house production.
    • LR published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress on combining economic success with environmental responsibility and social engagement (available on the company website).
    • The audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements and 2026 guidance will be published after completion of the financial restructuring; the preliminary Q1 report is available online.


    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,569 % bis 03/28

    +0,39 %
    -13,19 %
    -21,21 %
    -18,75 %
    -72,63 %
    -72,32 %
    ISIN:NO0013149658WKN:A3513A
    LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 9,569 % bis 03/28 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    LR Health & Beauty SE Reports Q1 2026 Results LR entered 2026 with lower Q1 sales and earnings, yet advanced its financial realignment, expanded its product portfolio, and underscored its sustainability ambitions.
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