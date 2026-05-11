LR Health & Beauty SE Reports Q1 2026 Results
LR entered 2026 with lower Q1 sales and earnings, yet advanced its financial realignment, expanded its product portfolio, and underscored its sustainability ambitions.
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- Q1 2026 sales: EUR 60.8 million, down 17.8% from EUR 74.0 million in Q1 2025.
- Normalized EBITDA of EUR 5.2 million (Q1 2025: EUR 8.2m); reported EBITDA EUR 3.3 million (Q1 2025: EUR 7.4m); decline mainly due to lower sales and one‑off effects from financial restructuring.
- Management reported progress in realigning the financing structure and will continue strategic initiatives in 2026 to achieve sustainably positive business development.
- Successful LR Business Days in April with strong distributor turnout and a positive product launch: relaunch of the 5in1 Beauty Elixir and 5in1 Men’s Shot, planned for in‑house production.
- LR published its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress on combining economic success with environmental responsibility and social engagement (available on the company website).
- The audited 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements and 2026 guidance will be published after completion of the financial restructuring; the preliminary Q1 report is available online.
+0,39 %
-13,19 %
-21,21 %
-18,75 %
-72,63 %
-72,32 %
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