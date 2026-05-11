Stabilus Boosts Profile with Fabreeka & Tech Sale to VMC Group

Stabilus signs an agreement to sell its subsidiaries Fabreeka and Tech Products to VMC Group for an enterprise value of USD 92 million.

The divestment aligns with Stabilus's strategy to focus on its core motion control business and high-growth automation areas.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 FY2026 after regulatory approvals, with net proceeds mainly used for debt reduction.

FY2025 revenues of Fabreeka and Tech Products were approximately USD 32 million, with an adjusted EBIT of USD 8.9 million.

The sale does not impact Stabilus’s FY2026 guidance, which remains at €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion in revenue, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10-12%.

The transaction will strengthen Stabilus’s balance sheet and enable investments in strategic growth areas, while providing growth prospects for the acquired companies.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M FY2026, at Stabilus is on 03.08.2026.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 17,500EUR and was down -3,95 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.610,33PKT (+0,60 %).





