Eleving Group Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Ending March 31

Eleving Group reported a record-high revenue of EUR 77.8 million in Q1 2026, a 32.8% increase compared to the previous year.

The Group’s adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 29.1 million, up 30.4% year-on-year, and the net loan portfolio grew to EUR 477.8 million, a 7.1% increase.

Loan issuance volume in Q1 2026 was EUR 136.3 million, a 41.8% rise, driven by vehicle, device, and consumer financing products.

The Group launched new products in Lithuania and Tanzania, including installment loans and smartphone financing, supporting market expansion.

Eleving Group strengthened its funding structure by raising EUR 10 million in Kenya and increasing local currency borrowings, reducing FX risk.

The Group plans to distribute EUR 4.3 million in dividends in June 2026, representing 40% of net profit attributable to equity holders.

The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6825EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.





