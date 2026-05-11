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    Eleving Group Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Ending March 31

    Eleving Group accelerates its growth trajectory in Q1 2026, delivering record revenues, robust profitability, and a rapidly expanding loan portfolio across key markets.

    Eleving Group Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Ending March 31
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Eleving Group reported a record-high revenue of EUR 77.8 million in Q1 2026, a 32.8% increase compared to the previous year.
    • The Group’s adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 29.1 million, up 30.4% year-on-year, and the net loan portfolio grew to EUR 477.8 million, a 7.1% increase.
    • Loan issuance volume in Q1 2026 was EUR 136.3 million, a 41.8% rise, driven by vehicle, device, and consumer financing products.
    • The Group launched new products in Lithuania and Tanzania, including installment loans and smartphone financing, supporting market expansion.
    • Eleving Group strengthened its funding structure by raising EUR 10 million in Kenya and increasing local currency borrowings, reducing FX risk.
    • The Group plans to distribute EUR 4.3 million in dividends in June 2026, representing 40% of net profit attributable to equity holders.

    The price of Eleving Group at the time of the news was 1,6825EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.


    Eleving Group

    -0,59 %
    -0,15 %
    0,00 %
    -1,03 %
    -1,03 %
    ISIN:LU2818110020WKN:A40Q8F
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    Eleving Group Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results Ending March 31 Eleving Group accelerates its growth trajectory in Q1 2026, delivering record revenues, robust profitability, and a rapidly expanding loan portfolio across key markets.
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