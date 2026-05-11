JDC Group Achieves EUR 75M Revenue and 60% EBITDA Growth in Q1!
JDC Group AG starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum, lifting revenue, earnings and outlook despite tough markets and reaping clear benefits from its FMK integration.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- JDC Group AG's quarterly revenue reached approximately EUR 75 million for the first time, increasing by 20.3% to EUR 74.9 million in Q1 2026.
- EBITDA grew by over 60% to EUR 8.1 million, and EBIT increased by 85% to EUR 6.4 million in the first quarter of 2026.
- The Advisortech segment's revenue increased by 22.4% to EUR 65.9 million, with EBITDA rising by 62.2% to EUR 8.1 million, showing strong segment performance.
- The successful integration of the FMK Group contributed significantly to revenue and earnings, offsetting weaknesses in new platform business.
- For 2026, JDC expects revenue between EUR 300 million and EUR 330 million, and EBITDA between EUR 35 million and EUR 38 million, maintaining a positive outlook.
- Despite challenging market conditions, JDC demonstrated resilience and growth, driven by recurring revenues, AI tools, and synergies from acquisitions.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at JDC Group is on 11.05.2026.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 22,700EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,52 % since publication.
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