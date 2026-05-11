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    Cantourage Group Boosts Profitability in Q1 2026

    Cantourage Group SE enters 2026 with rising profits, strong cash reserves and rapid international growth, driven by premium products and digital health platforms.

    Cantourage Group Boosts Profitability in Q1 2026
    Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
    • Cantourage Group SE significantly increased its profitability in Q1 2026, with an EBITDA margin of 10.6% and revenue of EUR 20.6 million, up 11.0% from Q4 2025.
    • The company focused on premium products and higher-margin segments, which contributed to sustainable profit growth.
    • Cantourage's international expansion is accelerating, especially in the UK, which now accounts for 41.3% of revenue, while Germany remains the largest market at 51.5%.
    • The company maintains a strong financial position with a net cash of EUR 8.8 million.
    • Cantourage is investing in digital innovations, including telemedicine platforms Telecan in Germany and Can Clinic in the UK, to enhance patient care and develop new digital business models.
    • The company views current regulatory discussions in Germany as opportunities for further market expansion and emphasizes its flexible, asset-light business model to adapt to regulatory changes.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Cantourage Group is on 01.06.2026.

    The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 6,1000EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.


    Cantourage Group

    -3,28 %
    +2,43 %
    +21,15 %
    +47,50 %
    +27,16 %
    -44,13 %
    -61,44 %
    ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0
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    Cantourage Group Boosts Profitability in Q1 2026 Cantourage Group SE enters 2026 with rising profits, strong cash reserves and rapid international growth, driven by premium products and digital health platforms.
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