2G Energy AG Delays Preliminary Results to June 2026

2G Energy AG has postponed the release of its preliminary financial results to mid-June 2026 due to delays in ERP closing procedures at its new production company, 2G Heek GmbH.

The company had initially scheduled the publication for May 21, 2026, but the process is taking longer than expected.

The delay is related to programming issues in the new ERP system for 2G Heek GmbH, which is affecting the preparation of the year-end closing routines.

2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy systems, including CHP plants, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets, operating worldwide.

The company generated EUR 375.6 million in net sales in 2024, with an EBIT margin of 8.9%, and employs over 900 people across multiple locations.

2G Energy AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment, with shares traded under ISIN DE000A0HL8N9.

The next important date, Spring Conference (May 11-12, 2026), at 2G ENERGY is on 11.05.2026.

The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 55,13EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.





