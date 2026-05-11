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    2G Energy AG Delays Preliminary Results to June 2026

    2G Energy AG, a global player in decentralized energy systems, is pushing back its preliminary 2025 figures as ERP issues at new unit 2G Heek GmbH slow the year-end closing.

    2G Energy AG Delays Preliminary Results to June 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2G Energy AG has postponed the release of its preliminary financial results to mid-June 2026 due to delays in ERP closing procedures at its new production company, 2G Heek GmbH.
    • The company had initially scheduled the publication for May 21, 2026, but the process is taking longer than expected.
    • The delay is related to programming issues in the new ERP system for 2G Heek GmbH, which is affecting the preparation of the year-end closing routines.
    • 2G Energy AG is a leading manufacturer of decentralized energy systems, including CHP plants, large heat pumps, and peak-load gensets, operating worldwide.
    • The company generated EUR 375.6 million in net sales in 2024, with an EBIT margin of 8.9%, and employs over 900 people across multiple locations.
    • 2G Energy AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment, with shares traded under ISIN DE000A0HL8N9.

    The next important date, Spring Conference (May 11-12, 2026), at 2G ENERGY is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 55,13EUR and was down -1,47 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,50 % since publication.


    2G ENERGY

    -3,75 %
    +7,39 %
    +29,57 %
    +48,21 %
    +75,12 %
    +126,06 %
    +153,74 %
    +1.092,33 %
    +2.333,35 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N
    2G ENERGY direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    2G Energy AG Delays Preliminary Results to June 2026 2G Energy AG, a global player in decentralized energy systems, is pushing back its preliminary 2025 figures as ERP issues at new unit 2G Heek GmbH slow the year-end closing.
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