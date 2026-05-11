CEWE Stiftung Focuses on Photofinishing After Selling Online Print Business

CEWE signed an agreement on 11 May 2026 to sell its Commercial Online-Print business (including SAXOPRINT’s Dresden production facility and sales units viaprinto and LASERLINE) to Cimpress plc.

The divestment is intended to sharpen CEWE’s focus on its core premium Photofinishing business and to concentrate capital and management resources there.

On a 2025 pro forma basis, excluding Commercial Online-Print CEWE’s Group EBIT margin would rise to ~11.2% (from 10.2%) and ROCE would increase by 2 percentage points to ~19.6% (from 17.6%).

The Commercial Online-Print segment posted 2025 results of EUR 89.6m revenue, EBITDA EUR 8.8m, EBIT EUR 1.7m and EBT EUR 0.9m.

CEWE expects a cash inflow above book value and a gain on sale in the mid-double-digit million-euro range; the purchase price is undisclosed and closing is subject to regulatory/antitrust approvals expected in H2 2026.

The sold business will be classified as discontinued operations under IFRS 5 and CEWE’s 2026 continuing-operations guidance is revenue EUR 780–810m (up to 4% growth), EBIT EUR 85–91m, EBT EUR 84.5–90.5m and net income after taxes EUR 57–62m.

The next important date, "Press release regarding Q1 2026." Alternative natural phrasing: "Press release for Q1 2026" or "Press release on the first quarter of 2026.", at CEWE Stiftung is on 12.05.2026.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 95,50EUR and was up +2,36 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,66PKT (-0,45 %).





