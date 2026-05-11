CEWE Stiftung Sells Online Print Business to Cimpress, Focuses on Core Photofinishing

CEWE has sold its Commercial Online-Print business to Cimpress, focusing on its core Photofinishing business

All 544 employees of the Online-Print segment will transfer to Cimpress under the 'best owner principle'

The divestment is expected to improve CEWE's profitability, increasing the Group's EBIT margin and ROCE for 2025 on a pro forma basis

Proceeds from the sale will be used to invest in technology, efficiency, and acquisitions within CEWE’s Photofinishing segment

The sale includes SAXOPRINT’s Dresden production facility and brands like viaprinto and LASERLINE, leveraging scale and efficiency for Cimpress

CEWE aims to accelerate growth and maintain dividend policies by reinvesting proceeds into its profitable core business and targeted acquisitions

The next important date, "Press release regarding Q1 2026." Alternative natural phrasing: "Press release for Q1 2026" or "Press release on the first quarter of 2026.", at CEWE Stiftung is on 12.05.2026.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 96,45EUR and was up +3,38 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.527,47PKT (-0,45 %).





