DAX, Everspin Technologies & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Philipp Schulze - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|UraniumX Discovery
|📰
|🥉
|Kutcho Copper
|💬
|📰
|IREN
|💬
|📰
|ADX Energy
|💬
|📰
|New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|198
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|52
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Viromed Medical
|41
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|34
|💬
|📰
|Netlist
|30
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|26
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Everspin Technologies
|+30,51 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Innodata
|+23,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
|+21,57 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Unitika
|-12,68 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Rackspace Technology
|-14,59 %
|📰
|🟥
|CSL
|-15,07 %
|💬
|📰
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -21,99 %
Wochenperformance: -21,99 %
Platz 1
UraniumX Discovery
Wochenperformance: +54,17 %
Wochenperformance: +54,17 %
Platz 2
Kutcho Copper
Wochenperformance: +11,71 %
Wochenperformance: +11,71 %
Platz 3
IREN
Wochenperformance: +29,65 %
Wochenperformance: +29,65 %
Platz 4
ADX Energy
Wochenperformance: -3,33 %
Wochenperformance: -3,33 %
Platz 5
New Highland Critical Minerals Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +487,12 %
Wochenperformance: +487,12 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,94 %
Wochenperformance: -0,94 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Wochenperformance: -4,90 %
Platz 8
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -21,99 %
Wochenperformance: -21,99 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -14,75 %
Wochenperformance: -14,75 %
Platz 10
Netlist
Wochenperformance: +30,98 %
Wochenperformance: +30,98 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +17,28 %
Wochenperformance: +17,28 %
Platz 12
Everspin Technologies
Wochenperformance: +75,74 %
Wochenperformance: +75,74 %
Platz 13
Innodata
Wochenperformance: +136,12 %
Wochenperformance: +136,12 %
Platz 14
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wochenperformance: +25,14 %
Wochenperformance: +25,14 %
Platz 15
Unitika
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Wochenperformance: -6,77 %
Platz 16
Rackspace Technology
Wochenperformance: +268,42 %
Wochenperformance: +268,42 %
Platz 17
CSL
Wochenperformance: -20,55 %
Wochenperformance: -20,55 %
Platz 18
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