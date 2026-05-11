Accentro Real Estate Plans Bond Increase Amid IDW S6 Deviation
Accentro Real Estate AG faces fresh financial headwinds as it departs from its IDW S6 restructuring plan, triggering new liquidity needs and a bond increase.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- 11 May 2026: Accentro Real Estate AG disclosed inside information under MAR announcing a deviation from its IDW S6 restructuring report.
- The Management Board identified negative deviations from the planning underlying the IDW S6 restructuring plan.
- Cause: revenue from development-project sales is significantly below IDW S6 projections and planned sales from the existing portfolio were not realised.
- Impact: an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million is expected by the end of August 2026.
- Measure: the Management Board decided to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by EUR 7,500,000 under the bond’s terms.
- After the increase, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will be EUR 92,000,000.
The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 59,50EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,83 %
-25,63 %
-33,89 %
-33,89 %
+26.344,44 %
+3.714,10 %
+578,06 %
+1.212,60 %
+70,00 %
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