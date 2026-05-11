Accentro Real Estate Plans Bond Increase Amid IDW S6 Deviation

11 May 2026: Accentro Real Estate AG disclosed inside information under MAR announcing a deviation from its IDW S6 restructuring report.

The Management Board identified negative deviations from the planning underlying the IDW S6 restructuring plan.

Cause: revenue from development-project sales is significantly below IDW S6 projections and planned sales from the existing portfolio were not realised.

Impact: an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million is expected by the end of August 2026.

Measure: the Management Board decided to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by EUR 7,500,000 under the bond’s terms.

After the increase, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will be EUR 92,000,000.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 59,50EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.





