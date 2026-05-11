🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAccentro Real Estate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Accentro Real Estate Plans Bond Increase Amid IDW S6 Deviation

    Accentro Real Estate AG faces fresh financial headwinds as it departs from its IDW S6 restructuring plan, triggering new liquidity needs and a bond increase.

    Accentro Real Estate Plans Bond Increase Amid IDW S6 Deviation
    Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
    • 11 May 2026: Accentro Real Estate AG disclosed inside information under MAR announcing a deviation from its IDW S6 restructuring report.
    • The Management Board identified negative deviations from the planning underlying the IDW S6 restructuring plan.
    • Cause: revenue from development-project sales is significantly below IDW S6 projections and planned sales from the existing portfolio were not realised.
    • Impact: an additional liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 7 million is expected by the end of August 2026.
    • Measure: the Management Board decided to increase the 2025/2027 bond (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) by EUR 7,500,000 under the bond’s terms.
    • After the increase, the total nominal value of the 2025/2027 bond will be EUR 92,000,000.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 59,50EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    -0,83 %
    -25,63 %
    -33,89 %
    -33,89 %
    +26.344,44 %
    +3.714,10 %
    +578,06 %
    +1.212,60 %
    +70,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZVK3WKN:A40ZVK
    Accentro Real Estate direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Accentro Real Estate Plans Bond Increase Amid IDW S6 Deviation Accentro Real Estate AG faces fresh financial headwinds as it departs from its IDW S6 restructuring plan, triggering new liquidity needs and a bond increase.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     