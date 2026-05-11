Allgeier SE: 9% Sales Growth in Q1 2026 & €1 Dividend Proposal

Q1 2026 revenue from continuing operations: EUR 87 million, up 9% year‑on‑year.

Profitability: gross profit EUR 30 million (34% gross margin); adjusted EBITDA EUR 9.1 million (10.3% margin); reported EBITDA EUR 8.4 million; EBIT EUR 2.7 million; earnings before taxes EUR 1.4 million; Q1 extraordinary costs ~EUR 0.7 million.

Balance sheet snapshot (Mar 31, 2026): consolidated equity EUR 194 million; cash and cash equivalents EUR 33 million (down from EUR 42m at year‑end); interest‑bearing financial debt EUR 88 million; net debt EUR 55 million.

Shareholder measures: ~EUR 7 million used to repurchase treasury shares in Q1 (holding 391,590 shares, 3.25% of share capital).

Dividend proposal: Management and Supervisory Board propose EUR 1.00 per share (an increase of EUR 0.50 versus prior years), to be voted at the Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2026.

Strategic context and guidance: sale of IT infrastructure managed services in FY2025 generated ~EUR 76 million (primarily used to reduce debt); company confirms its 2026 guidance; detailed Q1 interim information to be published May 15, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Allgeier is on 15.05.2026.

The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 15,050EUR and was down -1,63 % compared with the previous day.





