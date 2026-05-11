PATRIZIA Reports Robust Q1 2026 EBITDA & Net Profit Growth

PATRIZIA's EBITDA increased by 41.3% to EUR 23.7 million in Q1 2026, driven by higher service fee income and lower operating expenses

Net profit more than doubled to EUR 12.2 million, compared to EUR 5.1 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved profitability

EBITDA margin rose significantly to 32.7% from 23.4%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline

Assets under management (AUM) remained stable at EUR 55.8 billion, with no material impact from valuation or currency effects

Client transaction activity was muted due to geopolitical tensions, with acquisitions and disposals both at EUR 0.2 billion, and equity raised at EUR 0.1 billion

The company confirmed its FY 2026 financial outlook, expecting AUM between EUR 55.0–60.0 billion and EBITDA between EUR 60.0–75.0 million

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | Q3 2026 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 11.05.2026.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3450EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.553,80PKT (-0,30 %).





