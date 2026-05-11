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    PATRIZIA Reports Robust Q1 2026 EBITDA & Net Profit Growth

    PATRIZIA started 2026 with strong momentum: profits surged, margins widened and efficiency improved, while assets under management held steady despite muted client activity.

    PATRIZIA Reports Robust Q1 2026 EBITDA & Net Profit Growth
    Foto: PATRIZIA SE
    • PATRIZIA's EBITDA increased by 41.3% to EUR 23.7 million in Q1 2026, driven by higher service fee income and lower operating expenses
    • Net profit more than doubled to EUR 12.2 million, compared to EUR 5.1 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved profitability
    • EBITDA margin rose significantly to 32.7% from 23.4%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline
    • Assets under management (AUM) remained stable at EUR 55.8 billion, with no material impact from valuation or currency effects
    • Client transaction activity was muted due to geopolitical tensions, with acquisitions and disposals both at EUR 0.2 billion, and equity raised at EUR 0.1 billion
    • The company confirmed its FY 2026 financial outlook, expecting AUM between EUR 55.0–60.0 billion and EBITDA between EUR 60.0–75.0 million

    The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | Q3 2026 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 11.05.2026.

    The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3450EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.553,80PKT (-0,30 %).


    PATRIZIA

    +0,14 %
    -3,32 %
    +3,07 %
    -10,00 %
    -3,40 %
    -17,73 %
    -65,11 %
    -58,06 %
    -60,74 %
    ISIN:DE000PAT1AG3WKN:PAT1AG
    PATRIZIA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    PATRIZIA Reports Robust Q1 2026 EBITDA & Net Profit Growth PATRIZIA started 2026 with strong momentum: profits surged, margins widened and efficiency improved, while assets under management held steady despite muted client activity.
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