PATRIZIA Reports Robust Q1 2026 EBITDA & Net Profit Growth
PATRIZIA started 2026 with strong momentum: profits surged, margins widened and efficiency improved, while assets under management held steady despite muted client activity.
Foto: PATRIZIA SE
- PATRIZIA's EBITDA increased by 41.3% to EUR 23.7 million in Q1 2026, driven by higher service fee income and lower operating expenses
- Net profit more than doubled to EUR 12.2 million, compared to EUR 5.1 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved profitability
- EBITDA margin rose significantly to 32.7% from 23.4%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiency and cost discipline
- Assets under management (AUM) remained stable at EUR 55.8 billion, with no material impact from valuation or currency effects
- Client transaction activity was muted due to geopolitical tensions, with acquisitions and disposals both at EUR 0.2 billion, and equity raised at EUR 0.1 billion
- The company confirmed its FY 2026 financial outlook, expecting AUM between EUR 55.0–60.0 billion and EBITDA between EUR 60.0–75.0 million
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | Q3 2026 Quarterly Report, at PATRIZIA is on 11.05.2026.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,3450EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.553,80PKT (-0,30 %).
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