Shelly Group Boosts Revenue in Q1 2026

Group revenue rose 25.9% year‑on‑year to EUR 33.3 million in Q1 2026.

EBIT increased 30.4% to EUR 8.6 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 25.9%.

Net profit grew 33.5% to EUR 7.5 million.

Free cash flow climbed 77.5% to EUR 6.4 million; cash and cash equivalents rose 44.4% to EUR 19.8 million and operating cash flow was EUR 8.3 million.

Shelly Cloud users expanded to over 2.9 million (vs ~2.7m at 31.12.2025) and the installer network grew to 6,700 members (+~1,400 in Q1).

Full‑year 2026 guidance confirmed: revenue EUR 195–205 million and EBIT EUR 47–52 million, with growth weighted to the second half and several product and market launches planned.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 14.05.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 60,50EUR and was up +4,22 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.515,86PKT (-0,51 %).





