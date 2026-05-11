Shelly Group Boosts Revenue in Q1 2026
Shelly kicked off 2026 with strong momentum, delivering double‑digit growth in revenue, earnings and cash flow while expanding its cloud user base and installer network.
Foto: nikomsolftwaer - stock.adobe.com
- Group revenue rose 25.9% year‑on‑year to EUR 33.3 million in Q1 2026.
- EBIT increased 30.4% to EUR 8.6 million, with an improved EBIT margin of 25.9%.
- Net profit grew 33.5% to EUR 7.5 million.
- Free cash flow climbed 77.5% to EUR 6.4 million; cash and cash equivalents rose 44.4% to EUR 19.8 million and operating cash flow was EUR 8.3 million.
- Shelly Cloud users expanded to over 2.9 million (vs ~2.7m at 31.12.2025) and the installer network grew to 6,700 members (+~1,400 in Q1).
- Full‑year 2026 guidance confirmed: revenue EUR 195–205 million and EBIT EUR 47–52 million, with growth weighted to the second half and several product and market launches planned.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 14.05.2026.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 60,50EUR and was up +4,22 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.515,86PKT (-0,51 %).
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