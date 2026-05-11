Commerzbank's Stance on UniCredit's Offer Revealed

Commerzbank published a presentation on May 8 with selected preliminary observations on UniCredit’s offer and on UniCredit’s April 20, 2026 presentation.

The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will issue a reasoned opinion and a recommendation to shareholders after completing a comprehensive review of UniCredit’s offer document (in due course).

The announcement was disseminated on 11 May 2026 via EQS News; the issuer is solely responsible for the content.

The release contains forward‑looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and Commerzbank has no obligation to update those statements.

Investor contact provided: Christoph Wortig, phone +49 69 9353-47710, email ir@commerzbank.com.

Company identifiers and listing details: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE000CBK1001, WKN CBK100), listed on the Frankfurt Regulated Market (Prime Standard) and included in DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.256,50PKT (-0,74 %).





