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    Commerzbank's Stance on UniCredit's Offer Revealed

    Commerzbank has released initial insights on UniCredit’s takeover proposal, outlining early views ahead of a full, detailed assessment for shareholders.

    Commerzbank's Stance on UniCredit's Offer Revealed
    Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
    • Commerzbank published a presentation on May 8 with selected preliminary observations on UniCredit’s offer and on UniCredit’s April 20, 2026 presentation.
    • The Board of Managing Directors and the Supervisory Board will issue a reasoned opinion and a recommendation to shareholders after completing a comprehensive review of UniCredit’s offer document (in due course).
    • The announcement was disseminated on 11 May 2026 via EQS News; the issuer is solely responsible for the content.
    • The release contains forward‑looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and Commerzbank has no obligation to update those statements.
    • Investor contact provided: Christoph Wortig, phone +49 69 9353-47710, email ir@commerzbank.com.
    • Company identifiers and listing details: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE000CBK1001, WKN CBK100), listed on the Frankfurt Regulated Market (Prime Standard) and included in DAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Commerzbank is on 20.05.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.256,50PKT (-0,74 %).


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    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank's Stance on UniCredit's Offer Revealed Commerzbank has released initial insights on UniCredit’s takeover proposal, outlining early views ahead of a full, detailed assessment for shareholders.
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