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    ABO Energy Adjusts 2026 Forecast & Files Restructuring Report

    ABO Energy faces a pivotal restructuring phase, revising its 2026 outlook, planning a return to operating profit by 2027, and calling an extraordinary general meeting.

    ABO Energy Adjusts 2026 Forecast & Files Restructuring Report
    Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
    • ABO Energy received a draft restructuring expert report concluding the company is capable of being restructured, provided a viable restructuring financing agreement is finalized with financing partners
    • Based on the draft and the quantified future investments required for transformation and strategic realignment, the company has adjusted its 2026 forecast and no longer expects a positive consolidated result for 2026
    • The company expects to return to profitability at the operating level (EBITDA) in the 2027 financial year
    • As a result of 2026 business performance, a loss amounting to half of the share capital has occurred
    • The company will convene an extraordinary general meeting without delay to disclose the loss in accordance with Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
    • The announcement was made as inside information under Article 17 of MAR (EU Reg. 596/2014), with the issuer solely responsible for the content


    ABO Energy

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    -34,29 %
    ISIN:DE0005760029WKN:576002
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    ABO Energy Adjusts 2026 Forecast & Files Restructuring Report ABO Energy faces a pivotal restructuring phase, revising its 2026 outlook, planning a return to operating profit by 2027, and calling an extraordinary general meeting.
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