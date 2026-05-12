ABO Energy Adjusts 2026 Forecast & Files Restructuring Report
ABO Energy faces a pivotal restructuring phase, revising its 2026 outlook, planning a return to operating profit by 2027, and calling an extraordinary general meeting.
Foto: Horst Galuschka - picture alliance/dpa
- ABO Energy received a draft restructuring expert report concluding the company is capable of being restructured, provided a viable restructuring financing agreement is finalized with financing partners
- Based on the draft and the quantified future investments required for transformation and strategic realignment, the company has adjusted its 2026 forecast and no longer expects a positive consolidated result for 2026
- The company expects to return to profitability at the operating level (EBITDA) in the 2027 financial year
- As a result of 2026 business performance, a loss amounting to half of the share capital has occurred
- The company will convene an extraordinary general meeting without delay to disclose the loss in accordance with Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
- The announcement was made as inside information under Article 17 of MAR (EU Reg. 596/2014), with the issuer solely responsible for the content
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