PSP Swiss Property Shines in Q1 2026 with Prime Location Focus

PSP Swiss Property achieved solid financial results in Q1 2026, with rental income increasing by 0.7% to CHF 87.5 million

The real estate portfolio was valued at CHF 10.1 billion, comprising 148 investment properties and 11 development properties, with a vacancy rate of 3.9%

The company continued to focus on high-quality properties in prime locations, with ongoing projects including the Hôtel des Postes in Lausanne and the repurposing of Löwenbräu Red in Zurich into a hotel

Net income excluding gains/losses on real estate investments rose by 8.4% to CHF 54.2 million, and earnings per share increased to CHF 1.18

The capital structure remained strong with an equity ratio of 54.9%, interest-bearing debt of CHF 3.54 billion, and an interest cost of 1.03%

PSP Swiss Property maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting stable demand in core markets, an EBITDA of CHF 310 million, and a vacancy rate of 3.5% by year-end

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 12.05.2026.



