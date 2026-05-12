PSP Swiss Property Shines in Q1 2026 with Prime Location Focus
PSP Swiss Property starts 2026 on firm ground: rising rents, a robust CHF 10.1 bn portfolio and low vacancies underpin its confident outlook for the year ahead.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- PSP Swiss Property achieved solid financial results in Q1 2026, with rental income increasing by 0.7% to CHF 87.5 million
- The real estate portfolio was valued at CHF 10.1 billion, comprising 148 investment properties and 11 development properties, with a vacancy rate of 3.9%
- The company continued to focus on high-quality properties in prime locations, with ongoing projects including the Hôtel des Postes in Lausanne and the repurposing of Löwenbräu Red in Zurich into a hotel
- Net income excluding gains/losses on real estate investments rose by 8.4% to CHF 54.2 million, and earnings per share increased to CHF 1.18
- The capital structure remained strong with an equity ratio of 54.9%, interest-bearing debt of CHF 3.54 billion, and an interest cost of 1.03%
- PSP Swiss Property maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting stable demand in core markets, an EBITDA of CHF 310 million, and a vacancy rate of 3.5% by year-end
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PSP Swiss Property is on 12.05.2026.
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