Grand City Properties Q1 2026: Strong Results & Dividends Return After 3 Years

Net rental income of €109m in Q1 2026 (+2% YoY) driven by strong operational performance; like‑for‑like rental growth 3.5% and vacancy low at 3.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA €86m in Q1 2026 (+1% YoY) while FFO I was €46m (−4% YoY) and FFO I per share €0.26, impacted by higher finance expenses.

Board proposes reinstatement of a €0.30 per share dividend for 2025 and changes dividend policy from FY2026 to 50% of FFO I per share.

Strong liquidity and conservative balance sheet: €1.6bn cash and liquid assets (36% of total debt), LTV 32%, ICR 4.8x, and €6.4bn unencumbered assets (71% of portfolio).

After the period the company issued €600m perpetual notes at 5.25% to refinance the €602.7m perpetual stack, removing reset dates until 2031.

FY2026 FFO I guidance confirmed at €175–185m; disciplined capital recycling continues (Q1 disposals €13m; YTD acquisitions include €75m in Germany and partial closing of >€100m London new‑build).

The next important date, Interim report for the first quarter of 2026 (ENG) Alternative shorter: Interim Report — Q1 2026 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 12.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





