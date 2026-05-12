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    TAG Immobilien Begins 2026 Strong, Maintaining Operational Success

    A dynamic first quarter set the tone for 2026, with robust earnings growth, solid rental momentum, and a strengthened balance sheet underpinning reaffirmed guidance.

    TAG Immobilien Begins 2026 Strong, Maintaining Operational Success
    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • Strong operational start to 2026: FFO I rose to EUR 49.3m in Q1 2026 (+10% YoY) and adjusted rental EBITDA increased to EUR 64.3m.
    • Consolidated performance including sales: FFO II reached EUR 61.8m in Q1 2026 (+23% YoY), driven by Polish sales. Net income from sales Poland was EUR 12.7m and 658 apartments were sold in Q1.
    • Continued like‑for‑like rental growth: Germany +3.3% p.a. and Poland +3.2% p.a.; vacancy rates rose slightly (Germany residential 3.6% vs 3.2% at year‑start; Poland units on market >1 year 2.0% vs 1.3%).
    • Balance‑sheet and NAV: EPRA NTA per share EUR 21.08 (≈+7% YoY) and LTV 41.0% as of 31 Mar 2026; pro‑forma LTV ~45.3% including the planned Polish portfolio acquisition.
    • Financial strength and metrics: interest coverage ratio 6.5x and net financial debt to adjusted EBITDA 8.6x, with management expecting another positive portfolio valuation at 30 Jun 2026.
    • Guidance and capital return confirmed: 2026 guidance reaffirmed (FFO I EUR 187–197m; net income from Polish sales EUR 92–98m; FFO II EUR 279–295m) and dividend policy maintained (dividend for 2026 = 50% of FFO I; proposed EUR 0.40 per share for 2025).

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at TAG Immobilien is on 12.05.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.404,98PKT (+0,31 %).


    TAG Immobilien

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    -4,60 %
    +0,20 %
    +95,44 %
    -38,03 %
    +25,42 %
    +1.531,78 %
    ISIN:DE0008303504WKN:830350
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    TAG Immobilien Begins 2026 Strong, Maintaining Operational Success A dynamic first quarter set the tone for 2026, with robust earnings growth, solid rental momentum, and a strengthened balance sheet underpinning reaffirmed guidance.
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