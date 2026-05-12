thyssenkrupp nucera Quadruples Q2 Orders with Major New Deals

Order intake nearly quadrupled to EUR 316m in Q2 (Q2 2024/25: EUR 83m); first-half orders up 119% to EUR 391m and order backlog rose to EUR 732m.

Major new contracts: 300‑MW electrolyser order from Moeve for the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley (Southern Europe’s largest), a FEED study for a 260‑MW project in India, and a record Chlor‑Alkali order in the Middle East for a large PVC complex.

Product and service expansion: launched a 360‑degree lifecycle service portfolio and a standardized 120‑MW plug‑and‑play electrolysis system as a complete plant.

Financials weakened by special one‑time items: Q2 sales fell 77% to EUR 50m (Q2 prior: EUR 216m); Q2 EBIT was EUR –65m (Q2 prior: –4m); H1 sales EUR 197m (vs EUR 479m) and H1 EBIT EUR –69m (vs EUR 4m).

Cash flow and R&D: free cash flow improved to EUR 9m in Q2 (from –5m) and EUR 3m for H1; R&D expenses rose to EUR 10m in Q2 (EUR 18m H1).

Confirmed 2025/26 guidance: group order intake EUR 550–850m, sales EUR 450–550m, consolidated EBIT EUR –80 to –30m; gH2 and CA segment targets given (gH2 sales 120–170m / EBIT –125 to –90m; CA sales 320–400m / EBIT 45–65m).

The next important date, Q2/6M Results 2025/2026, at thyssenkrupp nucera is on 12.05.2026.

The price of thyssenkrupp nucera at the time of the news was 8,1100EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,3550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,02 % since publication.





