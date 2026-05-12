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    SoftwareONE Reports Robust Global Growth Momentum

    SoftwareOne kicks off 2026 with powerful momentum: double‑digit organic growth, rising margins and accelerating AI-driven demand across all key regions.

    SoftwareONE Reports Robust Global Growth Momentum
    Foto: KEYSTONE | URS FLUEELER - picture alliance
    • SoftwareOne reports strong Q1 2026 results with 12.9% like-for-like revenue growth across all regions and a 20.5% adjusted EBITDA margin
    • Revenue increased 67.4% YoY to CHF 387.7 million, mainly due to the Crayon acquisition and a high volume of CSP agreements
    • The company is on track to achieve CHF 100 million in cost synergies by the end of 2026, with over CHF 80 million already realized
    • All regions contributed to growth, with NORAM returning to positive growth at 10.0% like-for-like, and significant expansion in Nordics, APAC, and CEE
    • The company emphasizes the expanding demand for AI-driven solutions, both externally in customer projects and internally for operational improvements
    • SoftwareOne raises its 2026 revenue growth outlook to mid- to high-single digits and expects adjusted EBITDA margins above 23%, reaffirming its strategic focus on cloud and multi-vendor expansion

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 03.06.2026.

    The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 7,8600EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.


    SoftwareONE Holding

    +1,30 %
    +0,06 %
    +23,15 %
    +2,08 %
    +9,36 %
    -43,14 %
    -59,28 %
    -55,34 %
    ISIN:CH0496451508WKN:A2PTSZ
    SoftwareONE Holding direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    SoftwareONE Reports Robust Global Growth Momentum SoftwareOne kicks off 2026 with powerful momentum: double‑digit organic growth, rising margins and accelerating AI-driven demand across all key regions.
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