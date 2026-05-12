SoftwareONE Reports Robust Global Growth Momentum

SoftwareOne reports strong Q1 2026 results with 12.9% like-for-like revenue growth across all regions and a 20.5% adjusted EBITDA margin

Revenue increased 67.4% YoY to CHF 387.7 million, mainly due to the Crayon acquisition and a high volume of CSP agreements

The company is on track to achieve CHF 100 million in cost synergies by the end of 2026, with over CHF 80 million already realized

All regions contributed to growth, with NORAM returning to positive growth at 10.0% like-for-like, and significant expansion in Nordics, APAC, and CEE

The company emphasizes the expanding demand for AI-driven solutions, both externally in customer projects and internally for operational improvements

SoftwareOne raises its 2026 revenue growth outlook to mid- to high-single digits and expects adjusted EBITDA margins above 23%, reaffirming its strategic focus on cloud and multi-vendor expansion

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SoftwareONE Holding is on 03.06.2026.

The price of SoftwareONE Holding at the time of the news was 7,8600EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,8550EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,06 % since publication.





