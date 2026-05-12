CEWE Starts 2024 Strong: Confirms 2026 Goals After Q1 Results

CEWE's group turnover increased by 1.4% to €175.8 million in Q1 2026, reaching a new high for the quarter

The CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by 2.2% to 1.33 million copies, reaffirming its market leadership in Europe

Group EBIT of €5.6 million is in line with expectations, supporting the company's 2026 annual targets

CEWE received four TIPA World Awards for innovation, including awards for the PHOTOBOOK, Wall Calendar XXL, Online Direct 2.0, and WhiteWall Shopify Lab Connection

The company announced the sale of its Commercial Online-Print division to Cimpress, focusing solely on its core photofinishing business

CEWE's financial position remains strong with an equity ratio of 70.8% and a ROCE of 17.4%, and it confirms its positive outlook for 2026

The next important date, "Press release regarding Q1 2026." Alternative natural phrasing: "Press release for Q1 2026" or "Press release on the first quarter of 2026.", at CEWE Stiftung is on 12.05.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





