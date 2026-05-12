CEWE Starts 2024 Strong: Confirms 2026 Goals After Q1 Results
CEWE starts 2026 with record Q1 revenue, rising PHOTOBOOK sales, solid earnings and awards for innovation, while sharpening its focus on core photofinishing.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE's group turnover increased by 1.4% to €175.8 million in Q1 2026, reaching a new high for the quarter
- The CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by 2.2% to 1.33 million copies, reaffirming its market leadership in Europe
- Group EBIT of €5.6 million is in line with expectations, supporting the company's 2026 annual targets
- CEWE received four TIPA World Awards for innovation, including awards for the PHOTOBOOK, Wall Calendar XXL, Online Direct 2.0, and WhiteWall Shopify Lab Connection
- The company announced the sale of its Commercial Online-Print division to Cimpress, focusing solely on its core photofinishing business
- CEWE's financial position remains strong with an equity ratio of 70.8% and a ROCE of 17.4%, and it confirms its positive outlook for 2026
The next important date, "Press release regarding Q1 2026." Alternative natural phrasing: "Press release for Q1 2026" or "Press release on the first quarter of 2026.", at CEWE Stiftung is on 12.05.2026.
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