AEVIS VICTORIA Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforces Swiss Hospital Leadership
Infracore SA starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising rental income, a robust healthcare-focused property portfolio, and stronger earnings underline its resilient growth path.
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- Infracore SA reports strong first quarter results for 2026, with rental income increasing by 7.8% to CHF 18.0 million
- The company's real estate portfolio is valued at CHF 1.417 billion, including investment properties, properties under construction, and development projects
- Infracore maintains a solid capital structure with net debt of CHF 622.8 million and a net LTV of 43.94%
- The company is uniquely positioned in the Swiss market as a specialist in healthcare infrastructure, focusing on long-term needs in hospitals and medical facilities
- Key financial figures show EBITDA of CHF 16.7 million (up 9.4%) and net income of CHF 11.8 million (up 10.4%) in Q1 2026
- For 2026, Infracore forecasts rental income of CHF 71-74 million, EBITDA of CHF 64-68 million, and plans to pay a dividend of approximately CHF 45 million
The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,500EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
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+225,11 %
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