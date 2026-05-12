🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAEVIS VICTORIA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforces Swiss Hospital Leadership

    Infracore SA starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising rental income, a robust healthcare-focused property portfolio, and stronger earnings underline its resilient growth path.

    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforces Swiss Hospital Leadership
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Infracore SA reports strong first quarter results for 2026, with rental income increasing by 7.8% to CHF 18.0 million
    • The company's real estate portfolio is valued at CHF 1.417 billion, including investment properties, properties under construction, and development projects
    • Infracore maintains a solid capital structure with net debt of CHF 622.8 million and a net LTV of 43.94%
    • The company is uniquely positioned in the Swiss market as a specialist in healthcare infrastructure, focusing on long-term needs in hospitals and medical facilities
    • Key financial figures show EBITDA of CHF 16.7 million (up 9.4%) and net income of CHF 11.8 million (up 10.4%) in Q1 2026
    • For 2026, Infracore forecasts rental income of CHF 71-74 million, EBITDA of CHF 64-68 million, and plans to pay a dividend of approximately CHF 45 million

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,500EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    -0,17 %
    -2,36 %
    +1,93 %
    -2,52 %
    0,00 %
    -22,15 %
    +22,36 %
    +225,11 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
    AEVIS VICTORIA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AEVIS VICTORIA Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results, Reinforces Swiss Hospital Leadership Infracore SA starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising rental income, a robust healthcare-focused property portfolio, and stronger earnings underline its resilient growth path.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     