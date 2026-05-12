KWS SAAT Delivers Strong Nine-Month Results Despite Agriculture Challenges
Amid volatile agricultural markets, KWS delivers resilient growth, stronger earnings and a steady outlook, underscoring its focus on profitability, innovation and long-term stability.
Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
- KWS achieved a revenue increase of 2.6% driven by earlier shipments despite a challenging agricultural environment.
- The sugarbeet segment grew slightly in revenue, maintaining resilience despite a significant decline in global acreage.
- EBITDA rose to €386.8 million, boosted by a positive one-time effect from license sales in the U.S., indicating high earnings stability.
- The company confirmed its outlook for FY 2025/2026, expecting stable revenue on a comparable basis and an EBITDA margin of 19-21%.
- Segment performance showed strong results in sugarbeet and corn, while cereals and vegetables faced challenges, with some segments experiencing declines.
- Despite market headwinds, KWS remains focused on profitability and innovation, maintaining strategic course amid global uncertainties.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at KWS SAAT is on 12.05.2026.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 77,65EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 77,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
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