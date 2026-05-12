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    3U HOLDING AG: Q1 2026 Turnaround with Positive EBITDA & Renewable Growth

    In Q1 2026, the Group reached a pivotal milestone: stronger operations, a return to positive EBITDA, and a reshaped portfolio despite notable one-off headwinds.

    3U HOLDING AG: Q1 2026 Turnaround with Positive EBITDA & Renewable Growth
    Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
    • The first quarter of 2026 marked an operational turning point with the Group achieving positive EBITDA for the first time since the previous year
    • Renewable Energies segment more than doubled its EBITDA to EUR 1.4 million and nearly doubled electricity production to 22.97 GWh
    • Consolidated revenue decreased by 15.1% to EUR 12.4 million mainly due to restructuring in the HVAC segment
    • The consolidated result was heavily impacted by a EUR 7.2 million non-cash write-down on Bitcoin holdings, although operating performance improved significantly
    • The Group reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 55–60 million and EBITDA of EUR 6–8 million, with Renewable Energies expected to more than double revenue and generate around EUR 8 million EBITDA
    • The Group's assets stood at EUR 156.5 million with an equity ratio of 45.1%, and cash increased to EUR 16.5 million, while employee count decreased to 187.1 FTEs

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at 3U HOLDING is on 12.05.2026.


    3U HOLDING

    +0,65 %
    +1,78 %
    +10,63 %
    +0,88 %
    -25,77 %
    -78,64 %
    -64,88 %
    +76,43 %
    -80,75 %
    ISIN:DE0005167902WKN:516790
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    3U HOLDING AG: Q1 2026 Turnaround with Positive EBITDA & Renewable Growth In Q1 2026, the Group reached a pivotal milestone: stronger operations, a return to positive EBITDA, and a reshaped portfolio despite notable one-off headwinds.
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