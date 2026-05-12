Technotrans Improves Q1 2026 EBIT Margin Despite Market Challenges
Despite softer sales and a tough market, technotrans sharpened its profitability, expanded its growth markets and set an ambitious course for 2030.
- technotrans improved its EBIT margin to 7.0% in Q1 2026 despite lower revenue and challenging market conditions
- Revenue decreased to €54.9 million from €60.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to economic factors
- Focus markets Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics showed strong growth, with Energy Management revenue up 4% to €15.4 million
- The order backlog increased to €84 million, and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.1, indicating a positive demand outlook
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting revenue of €240-260 million, an EBIT margin of 6.5-8.5%, and improved free cash flow
- technotrans launched its "Ready for Growth" strategy aiming for over €350 million revenue and 9-12% EBIT margin by 2030, focusing on future markets driven by megatrends
The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-3/2026, at Technotrans is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
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