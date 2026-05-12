🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTechnotrans AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Technotrans
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Technotrans Improves Q1 2026 EBIT Margin Despite Market Challenges

    Despite softer sales and a tough market, technotrans sharpened its profitability, expanded its growth markets and set an ambitious course for 2030.

    Technotrans Improves Q1 2026 EBIT Margin Despite Market Challenges
    • technotrans improved its EBIT margin to 7.0% in Q1 2026 despite lower revenue and challenging market conditions
    • Revenue decreased to €54.9 million from €60.1 million in the previous year, mainly due to economic factors
    • Focus markets Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics showed strong growth, with Energy Management revenue up 4% to €15.4 million
    • The order backlog increased to €84 million, and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.1, indicating a positive demand outlook
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting revenue of €240-260 million, an EBIT margin of 6.5-8.5%, and improved free cash flow
    • technotrans launched its "Ready for Growth" strategy aiming for over €350 million revenue and 9-12% EBIT margin by 2030, focusing on future markets driven by megatrends

    The next important date, Quarterly Report 1-3/2026, at Technotrans is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 34,25EUR and was down -0,51 % compared with the previous day.
    23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.


    Technotrans

    -0,36 %
    +1,56 %
    +20,07 %
    +6,04 %
    +63,48 %
    +26,62 %
    +33,53 %
    +98,87 %
    +24,18 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA
    Technotrans direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Technotrans Improves Q1 2026 EBIT Margin Despite Market Challenges Despite softer sales and a tough market, technotrans sharpened its profitability, expanded its growth markets and set an ambitious course for 2030.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     