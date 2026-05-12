INDUS Holding Q1 Surges in Revenue & Income: Major Growth Achieved

Group revenue increased by 9.7% to EUR 441.6 million, driven by strong performance across all segments and a market-driven price effect in Materials Solutions.

Adjusted EBITA rose significantly to EUR 42.5 million, with an improved margin of 9.6% compared to 6.2% the previous year.

The Materials Solutions segment experienced exceptional growth, with revenue reaching EUR 167.5 million and adjusted EBITA at EUR 28.2 million, mainly due to high tungsten carbide prices.

Incoming orders across the Group remained strong at EUR 525.1 million, with a record order backlog of EUR 472.1 million in the Engineering segment.

Working capital increased to EUR 557.8 million due to higher procurement costs for tungsten carbide, leading to a decline in free cash flow to EUR -74.1 million.

The full-year outlook was raised, expecting revenue between EUR 1.85 billion and EUR 2.05 billion, with adjusted EBITA of EUR 160-190 million, and at least break-even free cash flow.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at INDUS Holding is on 12.05.2026.

The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 31,75EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





