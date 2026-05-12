Friedrich Vorwerk Group Achieves 5% Revenue Growth & 9-Point EBITDA Boost

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Friedrich Vorwerk increased first-quarter revenue by 5% to €139 million.

The company's EBITDA margin significantly improved by 9 percentage points to 22.8%.

Revenue for Q1 2026 grew by 4.6% year-over-year to €139.2 million, with production output rising by 14.3% to €173.7 million.

EBITDA surged by 74.7% to €31.8 million, and EBIT nearly doubled to €24.1 million, driven by higher value-added activities and joint venture profits.

Order intake in Q1 was €192.1 million, more than double the previous year's €81.6 million, with the order backlog increasing to €1,074.3 million.

The company's net cash and cash equivalents stood at €232.7 million as of March 31, 2026, providing a strong foundation for future growth.

The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 80,90EUR and was down -3,08 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,24 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





