Friedrich Vorwerk Group Achieves 5% Revenue Growth & 9-Point EBITDA Boost
Defying harsh weather and market headwinds, Friedrich Vorwerk delivered robust first-quarter gains, sharply boosting margins, earnings, and its already strong order pipeline.
Foto: Friedrich Vorwerk
- Despite unfavorable weather conditions, Friedrich Vorwerk increased first-quarter revenue by 5% to €139 million.
- The company's EBITDA margin significantly improved by 9 percentage points to 22.8%.
- Revenue for Q1 2026 grew by 4.6% year-over-year to €139.2 million, with production output rising by 14.3% to €173.7 million.
- EBITDA surged by 74.7% to €31.8 million, and EBIT nearly doubled to €24.1 million, driven by higher value-added activities and joint venture profits.
- Order intake in Q1 was €192.1 million, more than double the previous year's €81.6 million, with the order backlog increasing to €1,074.3 million.
- The company's net cash and cash equivalents stood at €232.7 million as of March 31, 2026, providing a strong foundation for future growth.
The price of Friedrich Vorwerk Group at the time of the news was 80,90EUR and was down -3,08 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
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+676,14 %
+67,93 %
+67,58 %
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