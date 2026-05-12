Iute Group Reports Strong 3M/2026 Results: Record Assets & Growth Outlook
Iute Group delivered a standout year, combining record asset quality, strong loan growth, rising profitability and rapidly scaling digital channels across its customer base.
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- The Iute Group reported record asset quality with a gross NPL ratio decreasing to 7.6% and impairment coverage at 70.9%
- Revenue per customer increased by 11.8% to 493 EUR, driven by AI-driven product bundling and personalized offers
- The gross loan portfolio grew by 19.6% year-over-year to 381.6 million EUR, with a cost of risk improved to 7.7%
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 36.7% to 15.7 million EUR, and total income increased by 13.0% to 32.5 million EUR
- The group’s digital channels, including the MyIute SuperApp, saw significant growth, with over 1.75 million downloads (+46.7% YoY)
- The company’s Eurobond covenants were comfortably met, with a capitalization ratio of 22.6% and an interest coverage ratio of 1.55x
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