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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsIuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30
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    Iute Group Reports Strong 3M/2026 Results: Record Assets & Growth Outlook

    Iute Group delivered a standout year, combining record asset quality, strong loan growth, rising profitability and rapidly scaling digital channels across its customer base.

    Iute Group Reports Strong 3M/2026 Results: Record Assets & Growth Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • The Iute Group reported record asset quality with a gross NPL ratio decreasing to 7.6% and impairment coverage at 70.9%
    • Revenue per customer increased by 11.8% to 493 EUR, driven by AI-driven product bundling and personalized offers
    • The gross loan portfolio grew by 19.6% year-over-year to 381.6 million EUR, with a cost of risk improved to 7.7%
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 36.7% to 15.7 million EUR, and total income increased by 13.0% to 32.5 million EUR
    • The group’s digital channels, including the MyIute SuperApp, saw significant growth, with over 1.75 million downloads (+46.7% YoY)
    • The company’s Eurobond covenants were comfortably met, with a capitalization ratio of 22.6% and an interest coverage ratio of 1.55x


    IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30

    0,00 %
    -0,39 %
    -0,04 %
    -0,31 %
    -0,86 %
    ISIN:XS3047514446WKN:A4D95Q
    IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Iute Group Reports Strong 3M/2026 Results: Record Assets & Growth Outlook Iute Group delivered a standout year, combining record asset quality, strong loan growth, rising profitability and rapidly scaling digital channels across its customer base.
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