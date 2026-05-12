Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Record Q1 2026 EPS of EUR 21.59!

Record quarter (Q1 2026): earnings per share EUR 21.59, consolidated net income EUR 103.4 million and EBITDA EUR 126.0 million.

One‑time gain of approximately EUR 97 million from the partial sale of around 9 million shares in Almonty Industries.

Q1 revenue EUR 43.9 million (down from EUR 59.1m) due to reduced prior‑year investment activity and weaker pricing, but full‑year guidance for 2026 confirmed.

Strong cash and balance‑sheet improvement: free cash flow EUR 64.9 million, cash and equivalents EUR 148.7 million, equity EUR 331.9 million and equity ratio 47.8%; net financial liabilities reduced to EUR 80.5 million (net debt/EBITDA 0.4).

Production outlook: Q1 average daily production 12,322 BOEPD (US subsidiaries); 2026 guidance based on 17,000–18,000 BOEPD with >20,000 BOEPD expected in H2 as new wells come online.

2026 guidance: revenue EUR 260–280 million and EBITDA EUR 290–310 million (base case), assuming oil USD 75/bbl, gas USD 3.50/MMBtu and EUR/USD 1.15; consolidated net income expected significantly positive.

The next important date, Equity Forum – Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 99,05EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.





