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    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Record Q1 2026 EPS of EUR 21.59!

    A record-breaking first quarter in 2026: strong earnings, robust cash generation and a confident production outlook underpin the company’s reaffirmed full-year guidance.

    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Record Q1 2026 EPS of EUR 21.59!
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Record quarter (Q1 2026): earnings per share EUR 21.59, consolidated net income EUR 103.4 million and EBITDA EUR 126.0 million.
    • One‑time gain of approximately EUR 97 million from the partial sale of around 9 million shares in Almonty Industries.
    • Q1 revenue EUR 43.9 million (down from EUR 59.1m) due to reduced prior‑year investment activity and weaker pricing, but full‑year guidance for 2026 confirmed.
    • Strong cash and balance‑sheet improvement: free cash flow EUR 64.9 million, cash and equivalents EUR 148.7 million, equity EUR 331.9 million and equity ratio 47.8%; net financial liabilities reduced to EUR 80.5 million (net debt/EBITDA 0.4).
    • Production outlook: Q1 average daily production 12,322 BOEPD (US subsidiaries); 2026 guidance based on 17,000–18,000 BOEPD with >20,000 BOEPD expected in H2 as new wells come online.
    • 2026 guidance: revenue EUR 260–280 million and EBITDA EUR 290–310 million (base case), assuming oil USD 75/bbl, gas USD 3.50/MMBtu and EUR/USD 1.15; consolidated net income expected significantly positive.

    The next important date, Equity Forum – Spring Conference, Frankfurt am Main, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 99,05EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.


    Deutsche Rohstoff

    +0,76 %
    +2,41 %
    +5,22 %
    +57,45 %
    +171,77 %
    +248,62 %
    +532,36 %
    +548,79 %
    +1.078,75 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
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    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Record Q1 2026 EPS of EUR 21.59! A record-breaking first quarter in 2026: strong earnings, robust cash generation and a confident production outlook underpin the company’s reaffirmed full-year guidance.
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