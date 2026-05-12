AGRANA Achieves €81.2M Operating Profit in 2025/26 Before Exceptions & JVs

AGRANA achieved a solid operating profit of €81.2 million before exceptionals and joint ventures in 2025/26.

Group revenue decreased by 7.9% to €3,237.3 million, while operating profit before exceptionals increased by 6.2% to €81.2 million.

The Group's operating profit was heavily impacted by a €46 million impairment charge in the ACS – Sugar segment, resulting in an EBIT of only €3.2 million.

The Food & Beverage Solutions segment was the largest contributor, with a slight revenue increase of 1.1% and an EBIT of €103.3 million.

The ACS – Sugar segment faced a significant revenue decline of 32%, posting an operating loss of €106.5 million due to lower sales prices and volumes.

For 2026/27, AGRANA expects a very significant increase in EBIT to €70–90 million and slight revenue growth, with investments around €113 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,925EUR and was down -2,05 % compared with the previous day.





