Douglas Boosts Q2 2025 Sales & Accelerates Growth Strategy
Douglas navigates a mixed quarter: modest sales growth, lower earnings, and a sharpened omnichannel and brand strategy to secure its beauty market edge.
Foto: Douglas Service GmbH
- The Douglas Group increased its sales by 1.1% in Q2 2025/26 to €949.7 million, confirming preliminary figures
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.1% to €116.1 million, with a net loss of €124.6 million mainly due to impairments on goodwill related to French businesses
- The company is focusing on omnichannel growth, investing in digital services, cross-channel offerings, and AI technology to strengthen its market position
- E-commerce sales grew by 2.4%, outpacing store sales, and the Beauty Card loyalty program now has over 64 million members, contributing around 80% of sales
- The group’s strategy emphasizes differentiation through exclusive brands, which contributed over two-thirds of sales growth, including new launches like about-face, Orebella, and Lolavie
- For FY 2025/26, the company adjusted its guidance to sales at the lower end of €4.65-4.80 billion, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.0%
The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 9,3500EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
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