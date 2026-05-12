Douglas Boosts Q2 2025 Sales & Accelerates Growth Strategy

The Douglas Group increased its sales by 1.1% in Q2 2025/26 to €949.7 million, confirming preliminary figures

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 5.1% to €116.1 million, with a net loss of €124.6 million mainly due to impairments on goodwill related to French businesses

The company is focusing on omnichannel growth, investing in digital services, cross-channel offerings, and AI technology to strengthen its market position

E-commerce sales grew by 2.4%, outpacing store sales, and the Beauty Card loyalty program now has over 64 million members, contributing around 80% of sales

The group’s strategy emphasizes differentiation through exclusive brands, which contributed over two-thirds of sales growth, including new launches like about-face, Orebella, and Lolavie

For FY 2025/26, the company adjusted its guidance to sales at the lower end of €4.65-4.80 billion, with an expected adjusted EBITDA margin of around 16.0%

The next important date, Publication of the Q2/6M 2025/2026 results, at Douglas is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 9,3500EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3400EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





