United Internet Kicks Off 2026 Strongly: A Promising Start

Customer contracts increased by 380,000 to a total of 30.1 million contracts

Sales grew by 2.5% to EUR 1.552 billion in Q1 2026

EBITDA rose by 2.4% to EUR 331.9 million

EBIT increased by 15.6% to EUR 166.9 million, driven by lower depreciation and amortization

Earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations grew by 44.0% to EUR 0.36

Full-year guidance confirmed, expecting sales of approx. EUR 6.25 billion and EBITDA of approx. EUR 1.45 billion in 2026

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at United Internet is on 12.05.2026.

The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 26,20EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.160,42PKT (-0,78 %).





