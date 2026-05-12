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    United Internet Kicks Off 2026 Strongly: A Promising Start

    In Q1 2026, the company delivered strong momentum: more customers, higher sales and profits, and a confident outlook with full-year guidance confirmed.

    United Internet Kicks Off 2026 Strongly: A Promising Start
    Foto: United Internet AG
    • Customer contracts increased by 380,000 to a total of 30.1 million contracts
    • Sales grew by 2.5% to EUR 1.552 billion in Q1 2026
    • EBITDA rose by 2.4% to EUR 331.9 million
    • EBIT increased by 15.6% to EUR 166.9 million, driven by lower depreciation and amortization
    • Earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations grew by 44.0% to EUR 0.36
    • Full-year guidance confirmed, expecting sales of approx. EUR 6.25 billion and EBITDA of approx. EUR 1.45 billion in 2026

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at United Internet is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 26,20EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.160,42PKT (-0,78 %).


    United Internet

    -0,65 %
    -0,84 %
    -6,65 %
    -2,97 %
    +23,00 %
    +80,44 %
    -23,59 %
    -39,25 %
    +809,09 %
    ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903
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    United Internet Kicks Off 2026 Strongly: A Promising Start In Q1 2026, the company delivered strong momentum: more customers, higher sales and profits, and a confident outlook with full-year guidance confirmed.
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