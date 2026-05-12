IONOS Group Kicks Off 2026 with Strong Start!
Powered by strong customer momentum and rising profitability, the company enters 2026 with accelerating growth, robust margins and a confident full-year outlook.
Foto: 996360666
- Customer base increased by approximately 180,000 in Q1 2026 to 6.81 million, a stronger growth than the previous year’s 80,000
- Revenue grew by 5.7% to €348.4 million, with a 7.6% increase excluding currency effects
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 4.8% to €118.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 33.9%
- Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased from €0.33 to €0.40, mainly due to lower financing expenses
- Full-year 2026 forecast confirms approximately €530 million in adjusted EBITDA with around 7% revenue growth
- The company expects to benefit from new customer growth, up-selling, cross-selling, and growth in AI products, aiming for an EBITDA margin of 37-38% in 2026
The next important date, Analyst event, at IONOS Group is on 12.05.2026.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 27,96EUR and was down -0,39 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.160,42PKT (-0,78 %).
-0,36 %
+1,75 %
+17,78 %
+21,04 %
-15,34 %
+105,44 %
+33,51 %
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