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    hGears Group Starts 2026 as Expected Amid Challenging Environment

    hGears opened 2026 with mixed signals: revenue slipped, margins felt the product mix shift, yet [e]-Mobility grew and management still stands by its full-year outlook.

    hGears Group Starts 2026 as Expected Amid Challenging Environment
    Foto: 417264605
    • hGears Group's first quarter 2026 revenue was EUR 23.4 million, a 6.9% decrease from the previous year.
    • The company's adjusted gross profit was EUR 10.5 million with a margin of 44.8%, impacted by changes in product mix.
    • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR -0.2 million, slightly negative but in line with expectations, reflecting ongoing structural and efficiency measures.
    • Revenue growth was seen in the [e]-Mobility segment (+5.9%), while e-Bike and e-Tools segments declined significantly (-46.2% and -6.3%, respectively).
    • The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting EUR 80-90 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR -3 million and EUR 0 million.
    • Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 7.6 million, with an equity ratio of 28.5%, and net working capital within the targeted range of 8-10%.

    The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,9250EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.


    hGears

    -0,54 %
    -7,04 %
    -7,04 %
    -19,21 %
    -47,89 %
    -84,56 %
    -96,53 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CMGN3WKN:A3CMGN
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    hGears Group Starts 2026 as Expected Amid Challenging Environment hGears opened 2026 with mixed signals: revenue slipped, margins felt the product mix shift, yet [e]-Mobility grew and management still stands by its full-year outlook.
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