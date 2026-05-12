hGears Group Starts 2026 as Expected Amid Challenging Environment

hGears Group's first quarter 2026 revenue was EUR 23.4 million, a 6.9% decrease from the previous year.

The company's adjusted gross profit was EUR 10.5 million with a margin of 44.8%, impacted by changes in product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR -0.2 million, slightly negative but in line with expectations, reflecting ongoing structural and efficiency measures.

Revenue growth was seen in the [e]-Mobility segment (+5.9%), while e-Bike and e-Tools segments declined significantly (-46.2% and -6.3%, respectively).

The company confirmed its forecast for 2026, expecting EUR 80-90 million in revenue and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR -3 million and EUR 0 million.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at EUR 7.6 million, with an equity ratio of 28.5%, and net working capital within the targeted range of 8-10%.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 0,9250EUR and was down -0,54 % compared with the previous day.





