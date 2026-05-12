Mutares Reports €1.68B Revenue in Q1 2026, Signs Strong Exit Momentum

Mutares reports group revenues of EUR 1,678.7 million for Q1 2026, a 10% increase from the previous year

Exit transactions in Q1 2026 demonstrate strong harvesting momentum, with several sales and a record pipeline of potential exits

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 11.1 million from a negative EUR -30.1 million in the previous year, driven by new acquisitions and restructuring efforts

The company reaffirmed its 2026 revenue forecast of EUR 7.9 to 9.1 billion and expects net income between EUR 165 million and 200 million, mainly from exit proceeds

Mutares has restructured its portfolio segments, creating new categories like "Chemicals & Materials" and refining existing ones to improve strategic focus and operational management

The company’s outlook for 2030 includes at least 25% annual growth in revenues and net income, aiming to reach EUR 10 billion in revenue and EUR 200 million in net income earlier than 2028

The next important date, Publication of the Q1 2026 quarterly report, at mutares is on 12.05.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,43EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





