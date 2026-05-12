Mutares Reports €1.68B Revenue in Q1 2026, Signs Strong Exit Momentum
Mutares starts 2026 with rising revenues, stronger earnings and brisk exit activity, sharpening its portfolio while targeting faster, profitable growth toward 2030.
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- Mutares reports group revenues of EUR 1,678.7 million for Q1 2026, a 10% increase from the previous year
- Exit transactions in Q1 2026 demonstrate strong harvesting momentum, with several sales and a record pipeline of potential exits
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 11.1 million from a negative EUR -30.1 million in the previous year, driven by new acquisitions and restructuring efforts
- The company reaffirmed its 2026 revenue forecast of EUR 7.9 to 9.1 billion and expects net income between EUR 165 million and 200 million, mainly from exit proceeds
- Mutares has restructured its portfolio segments, creating new categories like "Chemicals & Materials" and refining existing ones to improve strategic focus and operational management
- The company’s outlook for 2030 includes at least 25% annual growth in revenues and net income, aiming to reach EUR 10 billion in revenue and EUR 200 million in net income earlier than 2028
The next important date, Publication of the Q1 2026 quarterly report, at mutares is on 12.05.2026.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 26,43EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
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