1&1 Starts 2024 Strong: A Promising Year Ahead

1&1 maintained its total customer contracts at 16.32 million as of March 31, 2026, with 12.48 million mobile and 3.84 million broadband contracts.

Revenue increased slightly by 1.1% to €1,146 million in Q1 2026, while service revenue slightly declined by 1.2% to €899.7 million.

EBITDA remained stable at €192.4 million, showing a decrease of only 0.1% compared to the previous year.

The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: service revenues at the previous year's level, approximately €800 million EBITDA, and capex of €500-550 million.

Earnings per share rose significantly to €0.10 from €0.06 in Q1 2025, and EBIT increased to €57.8 million.

For 2027 and 2028, 1&1 expects annual EBITDA growth of around €100 million, with capex remaining at similar levels to 2026.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at 1&1 is on 12.05.2026.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 22,350EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





