🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts1&1 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 1&1
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    1&1 Starts 2024 Strong: A Promising Year Ahead

    1&1 enters 2026 on steady footing: stable customer base, modest revenue growth, resilient earnings, and a clear roadmap for EBITDA and capex through 2028.

    1&1 Starts 2024 Strong: A Promising Year Ahead
    Foto: 1&1 AG
    • 1&1 maintained its total customer contracts at 16.32 million as of March 31, 2026, with 12.48 million mobile and 3.84 million broadband contracts.
    • Revenue increased slightly by 1.1% to €1,146 million in Q1 2026, while service revenue slightly declined by 1.2% to €899.7 million.
    • EBITDA remained stable at €192.4 million, showing a decrease of only 0.1% compared to the previous year.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: service revenues at the previous year's level, approximately €800 million EBITDA, and capex of €500-550 million.
    • Earnings per share rose significantly to €0.10 from €0.06 in Q1 2025, and EBIT increased to €57.8 million.
    • For 2027 and 2028, 1&1 expects annual EBITDA growth of around €100 million, with capex remaining at similar levels to 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at 1&1 is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 22,350EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).


    1&1

    -0,33 %
    +0,34 %
    -7,64 %
    -12,44 %
    +38,39 %
    +110,06 %
    -14,24 %
    -40,51 %
    +25,54 %
    ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550
    1&1 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    1&1 Starts 2024 Strong: A Promising Year Ahead 1&1 enters 2026 on steady footing: stable customer base, modest revenue growth, resilient earnings, and a clear roadmap for EBITDA and capex through 2028.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     