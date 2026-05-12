1&1 Starts 2024 Strong: A Promising Year Ahead
1&1 enters 2026 on steady footing: stable customer base, modest revenue growth, resilient earnings, and a clear roadmap for EBITDA and capex through 2028.
Foto: 1&1 AG
- 1&1 maintained its total customer contracts at 16.32 million as of March 31, 2026, with 12.48 million mobile and 3.84 million broadband contracts.
- Revenue increased slightly by 1.1% to €1,146 million in Q1 2026, while service revenue slightly declined by 1.2% to €899.7 million.
- EBITDA remained stable at €192.4 million, showing a decrease of only 0.1% compared to the previous year.
- The company confirmed its 2026 forecast: service revenues at the previous year's level, approximately €800 million EBITDA, and capex of €500-550 million.
- Earnings per share rose significantly to €0.10 from €0.06 in Q1 2025, and EBIT increased to €57.8 million.
- For 2027 and 2028, 1&1 expects annual EBITDA growth of around €100 million, with capex remaining at similar levels to 2026.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at 1&1 is on 12.05.2026.
The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 22,350EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
-0,33 %
+0,34 %
-7,64 %
-12,44 %
+38,39 %
+110,06 %
-14,24 %
-40,51 %
+25,54 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte