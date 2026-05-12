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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCarl Zeiss Meditec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Carl Zeiss Meditec
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    Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 2025 Earnings Drop; New Measures to Secure Growth

    Facing revenue pressure and margin erosion, the company launches a far-reaching restructuring to restore profitability and drive a gradual earnings recovery.

    Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 2025 Earnings Drop; New Measures to Secure Growth
    Foto: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
    • Revenue declined by 5.7% to €991 million in the first half of 2025/26, mainly due to currency headwinds and weak performance in the intraocular lens (IOL) business.
    • Adjusted EBITA dropped from €112.6 million to €60.5 million, with the margin decreasing from 10.7% to 6.1%.
    • The company announced a comprehensive package of measures to improve profitability, including cost reductions, portfolio adjustments, and restructuring, aiming for over €200 million annual earnings improvement by 2028/29.
    • Up to 1,000 positions may be affected globally over the next three years as part of cost-cutting and efficiency initiatives.
    • The company expects FY 2025/26 revenue of €2.15–2.20 billion, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 8–10%, and forecasts a recovery to around 15% margin by 2028/29.
    • Total one-off expenses and investments of up to €150 million are anticipated through 2028/29 to support restructuring and growth initiatives.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 24,840EUR and was down -4,57 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).


    Carl Zeiss Meditec

    -4,88 %
    -9,36 %
    -6,09 %
    -6,49 %
    -57,07 %
    -76,87 %
    -81,30 %
    -19,47 %
    -47,09 %
    ISIN:DE0005313704WKN:531370
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    Carl Zeiss Meditec H1 2025 Earnings Drop; New Measures to Secure Growth Facing revenue pressure and margin erosion, the company launches a far-reaching restructuring to restore profitability and drive a gradual earnings recovery.
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