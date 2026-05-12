Carl Zeiss Meditec Reports Lower H1 2025/26 Earnings; Plans Major Measures
Carl Zeiss Meditec faces a challenging first half of 2025/26, with falling revenue, shrinking margins and regional setbacks, prompting a sweeping turnaround program.
Foto: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec's revenue decreased by 5.7% to €991.0 million in the first half of 2025/26, mainly due to currency effects and declines in the intraocular lens business.
- Adjusted EBITA dropped significantly to €60.5 million from €112.6 million, with the EBITA margin falling from 10.7% to 6.1%.
- Revenue declined in both strategic business units: Ophthalmology (-6.7%) and Microsurgery (-2.1%), impacted by negative currency effects and market challenges.
- Regional performance was mixed: EMEA grew by 4.8%, while the Americas (-11.1%) and APAC (-10.0%) experienced substantial revenue declines.
- The company plans a comprehensive package of measures to restore profitability, including cost reductions, portfolio optimization, and restructuring, with targeted savings of over €200 million annually by 2028/29.
- The outlook for the remainder of 2025/26 anticipates revenue of €2.15-2.20 billion and an adjusted EBITA margin of 8-10%, with a long-term goal to recover margins to 16-20%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 24,840EUR and was down -4,57 % compared with the previous
day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).
-4,88 %
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