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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCarl Zeiss Meditec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Carl Zeiss Meditec
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    Carl Zeiss Meditec Reports Lower H1 2025/26 Earnings; Plans Major Measures

    Carl Zeiss Meditec faces a challenging first half of 2025/26, with falling revenue, shrinking margins and regional setbacks, prompting a sweeping turnaround program.

    Carl Zeiss Meditec Reports Lower H1 2025/26 Earnings; Plans Major Measures
    Foto: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
    • Carl Zeiss Meditec's revenue decreased by 5.7% to €991.0 million in the first half of 2025/26, mainly due to currency effects and declines in the intraocular lens business.
    • Adjusted EBITA dropped significantly to €60.5 million from €112.6 million, with the EBITA margin falling from 10.7% to 6.1%.
    • Revenue declined in both strategic business units: Ophthalmology (-6.7%) and Microsurgery (-2.1%), impacted by negative currency effects and market challenges.
    • Regional performance was mixed: EMEA grew by 4.8%, while the Americas (-11.1%) and APAC (-10.0%) experienced substantial revenue declines.
    • The company plans a comprehensive package of measures to restore profitability, including cost reductions, portfolio optimization, and restructuring, with targeted savings of over €200 million annually by 2028/29.
    • The outlook for the remainder of 2025/26 anticipates revenue of €2.15-2.20 billion and an adjusted EBITA margin of 8-10%, with a long-term goal to recover margins to 16-20%.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Carl Zeiss Meditec is on 12.05.2026.

    The price of Carl Zeiss Meditec at the time of the news was 24,840EUR and was down -4,57 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).


    Carl Zeiss Meditec

    -4,88 %
    -9,36 %
    -6,09 %
    -6,49 %
    -57,07 %
    -76,87 %
    -81,30 %
    -19,47 %
    -47,09 %
    ISIN:DE0005313704WKN:531370
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    Carl Zeiss Meditec Reports Lower H1 2025/26 Earnings; Plans Major Measures Carl Zeiss Meditec faces a challenging first half of 2025/26, with falling revenue, shrinking margins and regional setbacks, prompting a sweeping turnaround program.
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