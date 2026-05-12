Medios Reports Strong Q1 2026 Revenue Growth & Confirms Full-Year Guidance

Revenue increased by 8.9% to €527.6 million in Q1 2026

EBITDA pre decreased by 7.9% to €21.2 million, mainly due to operational effects and prior-year gains

Cash flow from operating activities rose significantly to €12.5 million (+250.3%)

Net income after tax declined by 22.3% to €5.0 million, with earnings per share at €0.20

All segments showed revenue growth: Pharmaceutical Supply (+9.0%), Patient-Specific Therapies (+8.4%), International Business (+8.7%)

Full-year guidance confirmed: revenue of €2.0-2.12 billion and EBITDA pre of €94-102 million, with an expected margin increase

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Medios is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Medios at the time of the news was 14,710EUR and was down -0,81 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.526,50PKT (-0,45 %).





