Salzgitter Starts 2026 Strong: A Promising Financial Year
In Q1 2026, the Group delivered standout results, driven by its Aurubis stake, solid steel operations and strict cost discipline, clearly outperforming Q1 2025.
Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
- Strong Q1 2026 performance: EBITDA VX €279.7m, EBT VX €179.1m, after-tax result €81.9m, earnings per share €1.49 and ROCE VX 11.6%, significantly ahead of Q1 2025.
- Main earnings driver was the equity stake in Aurubis AG, contributing €147.0m (boosted by high precious-metal prices); valuation of the exchangeable bond reduced reported EBITDA by €83.7m.
- External sales remained stable at €2.3 billion in Q1 2026.
- Business units Steel Production, Trading and Technology improved results, but steel-related activities remain burdened by unfavorable economic conditions and geopolitical uncertainties (notably the Middle East conflict).
- P28 profit-improvement program delivered an additional €43 million in cost savings.
- FY2026 guidance: sales around €9.5 billion, EBITDA VX €625–725 million, EBT VX €200–300 million and ROCE VX slightly above last year; guidance and KPIs exclude valuation effects of the exchangeable bond.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Salzgitter is on 12.05.2026.
The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 50,45EUR and was down -0,59 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.165,95PKT (-0,76 %).
+0,30 %
+7,70 %
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-12,18 %
+122,67 %
+54,25 %
+78,55 %
+81,13 %
+8.383,33 %
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