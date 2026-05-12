Delignit AG Sparks Optimism with Strong 2026 Start & Guidance
Delignit starts 2026 with resilient growth, stable earnings and a stronger dividend, while expanding its global, sustainable hardwood solutions portfolio.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Delignit AG increased its revenue by 4.0% to €18.1 million in Q1 2026 despite a challenging market environment.
- The EBITDA margin remained stable at around 6.4%, similar to the previous year’s 6.7%.
- The company confirms its revenue forecast of approximately €66 million for 2026, with an EBITDA margin of 7-8%.
- Delignit plans to propose an increased dividend of 8 euro cents per share for 2025, up from 5 euro cents.
- The company is expanding its Technological Applications division and international activities, especially in Italy and Asia, to diversify revenue sources.
- Delignit is a global leader in ecological, hardwood-based products for automotive and other sectors, emphasizing sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Delignit is on 18.06.2026.
The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.
-0,38 %
-1,13 %
+3,54 %
-3,66 %
+1,54 %
-61,61 %
-66,28 %
-31,08 %
-73,70 %
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