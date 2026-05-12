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    Delignit AG Sparks Optimism with Strong 2026 Start & Guidance

    Delignit starts 2026 with resilient growth, stable earnings and a stronger dividend, while expanding its global, sustainable hardwood solutions portfolio.

    Delignit AG Sparks Optimism with Strong 2026 Start & Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Delignit AG increased its revenue by 4.0% to €18.1 million in Q1 2026 despite a challenging market environment.
    • The EBITDA margin remained stable at around 6.4%, similar to the previous year’s 6.7%.
    • The company confirms its revenue forecast of approximately €66 million for 2026, with an EBITDA margin of 7-8%.
    • Delignit plans to propose an increased dividend of 8 euro cents per share for 2025, up from 5 euro cents.
    • The company is expanding its Technological Applications division and international activities, especially in Italy and Asia, to diversify revenue sources.
    • Delignit is a global leader in ecological, hardwood-based products for automotive and other sectors, emphasizing sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Delignit is on 18.06.2026.

    The price of Delignit at the time of the news was 2,6300EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.


    Delignit

    -0,38 %
    -1,13 %
    +3,54 %
    -3,66 %
    +1,54 %
    -61,61 %
    -66,28 %
    -31,08 %
    -73,70 %
    ISIN:DE000A0MZ4B0WKN:A0MZ4B
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    Delignit AG Sparks Optimism with Strong 2026 Start & Guidance Delignit starts 2026 with resilient growth, stable earnings and a stronger dividend, while expanding its global, sustainable hardwood solutions portfolio.
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